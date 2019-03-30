Zacks: Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ultra Petroleum an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price target on Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPL opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Ultra Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

