Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Hold

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $3.00 price target on Vascular Biogenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,925. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 3,497.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

