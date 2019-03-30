Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuinStreet (QNST) to Hold

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QNST. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $13.39 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $658.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.