Zacks Investment Research Lowers WillScot (WSC) to Hold

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

WSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. WillScot has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

In other WillScot news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $404,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 7,951.6% during the fourth quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,687 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,209,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WillScot by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,402,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

