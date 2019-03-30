Zacks Investment Research Lowers Merus (MRUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.12. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merus by 74.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

