Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gannett (GCI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

GCI stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Gannett has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 529.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gannett by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

