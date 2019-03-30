Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) to Strong Sell

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay and is an international provider of marine transportation and storage services to the offshore oil industry. Teekay Offshore currently owns a twenty six percent interest in and controls OPCO with a fleet of thirty four shuttle tankers (nine of which are chartered-in), four floating storage and offtake units and nine conventional crude oil Aframax tankers. The Partnership also has direct ownership interests in two shuttle tankers and one FSO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Shares of TOO stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $405.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.50 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

