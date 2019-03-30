Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancshares (FBMS) to Sell

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.32. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Bancshares by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 43.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

