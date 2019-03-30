Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNOB. ValuEngine cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CNOB opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $210,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.