Zacks: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) Given $24.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harpoon Therapeutics an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,145. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Luke Evnin bought 250,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 428,571 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin expressing tumors, as well as other products targeting tumor-associated antigens for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer.

