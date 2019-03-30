Zacks: Brokerages Set $34.00 Price Target for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 392.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. 71,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,957. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

