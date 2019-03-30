Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verastem Inc (VSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post sales of $3.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.85 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year sales of $27.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $42.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.16 million, with estimates ranging from $71.39 million to $111.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.83. Verastem has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.04.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2,376.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,642 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1,540.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,976 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

