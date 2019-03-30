Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.89. Hawaiian posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $19,944,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

