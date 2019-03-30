Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $420,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,038.00% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 167,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,311,548.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,048,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 372,462 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 72,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,537. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.22.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

