Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NCLH opened at $54.96 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $310,407.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,487.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares in the company, valued at $21,788,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,661 shares of company stock worth $5,934,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

