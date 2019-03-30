Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The business had revenue of $696.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

CLF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 9,359,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 9,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $453,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

