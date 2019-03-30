Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 765%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.97 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 706.11%.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,612,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $6,092,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 224,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,136. The firm has a market cap of $331.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.01. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

