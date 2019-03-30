Zacks: Analysts Set $70.00 Price Target for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $248,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,750.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $101,438.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,320 shares of company stock valued at $665,357. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. 110,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

