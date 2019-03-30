Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradata Co. (TDC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $496,301.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.65. 1,893,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.