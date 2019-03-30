Zacks: Analysts Expect H & R Block Inc (HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. H & R Block posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after buying an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in H & R Block by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

