Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post sales of $27.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.44 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $20.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $105.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.54 million, with estimates ranging from $109.47 million to $109.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,424. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

In other news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.