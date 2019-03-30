YY Inc (YY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in YY were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YY by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of YY by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of YY by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YY opened at $84.01 on Friday. YY Inc has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Bank of America set a $66.00 target price on shares of YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

YY Profile

YY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

