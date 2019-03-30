YGGDRASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250,369.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.99 million and $250,369.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00404679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01587176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00239155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003377 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

