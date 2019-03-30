Yext (YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

YEXT opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.89. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $71,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,850 shares of company stock worth $11,935,291 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

