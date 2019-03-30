Yacoin Market Capitalization Tops $148,650.00 (YAC)

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Yacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Yacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Yacoin has a total market capitalization of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.01486353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018005 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About Yacoin

Yacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin . The official website for Yacoin is www.yacoin.org

Yacoin Coin Trading

Yacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

