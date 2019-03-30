Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,175 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $130.57.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

