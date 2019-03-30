Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,952,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,952,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,330,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,887,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,777,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,078,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $275.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

