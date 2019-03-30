XCel Brands (XELB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.70 on Friday. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Loren Robert W. D purchased 42,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 49,711 shares of company stock worth $75,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

