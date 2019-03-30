WP Carey Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of WP Carey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for WP Carey’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

WPC stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

