Wingstop (WING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.96

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 19250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.76 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.52.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,382,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,761.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $121,793.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $318,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,700 shares of company stock worth $3,533,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,846,000 after buying an additional 115,194 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/wingstop-wing-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-75-96.html.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.