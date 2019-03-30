WillScot (WSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

WSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

WSC opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. WillScot has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 274.50.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 35,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $404,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WillScot by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 7,951.6% during the 4th quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,056,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WillScot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

