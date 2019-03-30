William T. Meyers Buys 1,750 Shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (JHD) Stock

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) VP William T. Meyers purchased 1,750 shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,307.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JHD opened at $9.89 on Friday. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM

There is no company description available for Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund.

