Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

WAB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.72. 2,523,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,323. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.