WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of WESCO International worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christine Ann Wolf acquired 1,874 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $99,977.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

