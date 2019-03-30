Welltower (WELL) PT Raised to $83.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of WELL opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $176,871,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $251,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $20,247,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

