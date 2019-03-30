Welltower (WELL) PT Raised to $83.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.
Shares of WELL opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46.
In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $176,871,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $251,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $20,247,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
