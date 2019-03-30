Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.79

News coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a daily sentiment score of -1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Wells Fargo & Co’s analysis:

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/wells-fargo-co-wfc-given-media-impact-rating-of-1-79.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.