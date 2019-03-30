Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Comerica to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

