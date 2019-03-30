WeAreSatoshi Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00004458 BTC on popular exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $0.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.02436968 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000440 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006560 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001947 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000856 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

