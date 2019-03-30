Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXAS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In related news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson acquired 174,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $199,103.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 357,884 shares of company stock worth $407,816. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 38.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

