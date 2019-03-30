Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 58,387 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,387 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $88,160. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

