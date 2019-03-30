Walt Disney (DIS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.05

Media stories about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of -1.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walt Disney's analysis:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,477 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

