Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Given a $67.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) received a $67.00 price objective from investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 34,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,781,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,540,000 after buying an additional 3,861,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after buying an additional 2,790,213 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

