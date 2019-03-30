Wabi (WABI) Market Cap Achieves $7.13 Million

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Wabi has a market cap of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wabi token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wabi

Wabi launched on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

