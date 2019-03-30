W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Position Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,293,000 after buying an additional 1,018,035 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

