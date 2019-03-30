Volt One Day Trading Volume Reaches $278,751.00 (ACDC)

Volt (CURRENCY:ACDC) traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Volt token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. In the last week, Volt has traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. Volt has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $278,751.00 worth of Volt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00411362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01583042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00240255 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Volt Profile

Volt’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Volt is medium.com/volt-technology . Volt’s official website is volttech.io . Volt’s official Twitter account is @Volt_Technology

Buying and Selling Volt

Volt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Volt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Volt using one of the exchanges listed above.

