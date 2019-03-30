Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00012326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $4,039.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022146 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 14,224,204 coins and its circulating supply is 14,223,020 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

