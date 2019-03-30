VIT Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (VIT)

VIT (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. VIT has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $0.00 worth of VIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIT token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, VIT has traded 106.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.04 or 0.17143613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00059717 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001312 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010792 BTC.

VIT Token Profile

VIT is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. VIT’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for VIT is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIT’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . VIT’s official website is www.visionindustry.com . VIT’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken

VIT Token Trading

VIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

