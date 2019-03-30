Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.43% of Vista Outdoor worth $94,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,179.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.07. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

