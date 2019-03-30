Visa Inc (V) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.04.

NYSE:V opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. Visa’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

