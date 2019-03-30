Viad (VVI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NYSE:VVI opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.76. Viad has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $62.50.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.
