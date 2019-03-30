Viad (VVI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NYSE:VVI opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.76. Viad has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viad by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 569,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 469,053 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viad by 60.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Viad by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

